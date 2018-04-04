Man shot multiple times on Cedars of Lebanon Road - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Man shot multiple times on Cedars of Lebanon Road

Posted by Waverly McCarthy, Digital Content Producer
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The Jackson Police Department is investigating after a man was shot multiple times on Cedars of Lebanon Road. 

According to JPD, the victim is in stable condition. Robbery was the possible motive.

This is a developing story. We will update this as soon as more information becomes available. 

