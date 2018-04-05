Tougaloo College get close win over Jackson State

Tougaloo College won their second game against a division 1 opponent.

The bulldogs were scrappy in their win over the Jackson State tigers. Tougaloo got several players on base, and took advantage of the chippy tiger pitching crew.

Isaiah Rush was the key to the game. He got the bulldogs on the board with a solid hit to right field to bring home the second run of the game. That built a hill over the tigers, who had a tough time finding a rhythm against the small school.

This isn't the bulldogs first big win of the season. They previously beat Alcorn State 9-1 weeks earlier and are looking dangerous against the bigger school.

Tougaloo College- 3 Jackson State- 1

