Thomas Dillard has 4 RBI as #3 Ole Miss moves to 26-4

Press Release from Ole Miss Sports

The #3 Ole Miss baseball team found every gap there was to find at AutoZone Park as the Rebels overwhelmed Memphis in a 12-0 rout Wednesday night.

Mike Bianco’s Rebels improved to 26-4 on the season to match the best 30-game start in school history, a mark set in 2004.

Thomas Dillard was the man of the night for the Rebels. He scored the game’s first run on a wild pitch in the second inning, and the sophomore slugger out of Oxford was far from done. In the third, Dillard stepped to the plate with two runners on base and sent them both home, clearing the bases on two outs with his second triple of the season deep into the right-center gap to make it a 3-0 game.

The Rebel left fielder blew the game open with a two-RBI single in the sixth. On the play, the ball bounced away from the Memphis left fielder, allowing a third run to score to make it a 10-0 game, all-but wrapping up the Rebels’ ninth midweek win in nine tries.

Rivalry week now takes Ole Miss to Starkville for a three-game weekend set with Mississippi State. The Rebels and Bulldogs are slated for a 6:30 p.m. CT first pitch to open the series on Friday.