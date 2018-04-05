New overnight: JPD believe they have motive for recent shooting

JPD are investing a recent shooting and they have uncovered what may be the reason behind it. This morning they need your help to find the shooter.
There's a scam going on in Rankin County that involves you making money working from home. We'll tell you about it at 5.
Senator Bernie Sanders paid a visit to the Capital City. We'll have highlights when you join us.
See you in 10,
~Joy
Nasim Aghdam posted videos under the online name Nasime Sabz, and a website in that name decried YouTube's policies, saying the company was trying to "suppress" content creators.More >>
According to a report published by the National Center for Education Statistics, 16 percent of teachers across the nation work second jobs outside the school system.More >>
A Charlotte man has gone viral after he posted a photo on his Facebook page to stand with a young family member who was being bullied.More >>
Sporting a black eye, the suspect was charged with breaking and entering, to which he pleaded not guilty.More >>
The affidavit said their hands were bound behind their back, and the slain man appeared to have multiple knife wounds. Their bodies were found in an abandoned mine shaft.More >>
The K-9 was being used to search for the 13-year-old after he left his house because he was upset over a video game.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
A northern Kentucky man is suing commonwealth officials for the right to put "IM GOD" on his license plate.More >>
Police are investigating reports of "zombie-like" raccoons in Ohio.More >>
New York City police say officers responding to reports of a man threatening people with a gun have fatally shot a man carrying a metal pipe, mistaking it for a firearm.More >>
