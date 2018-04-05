One arrested after 25-year-old shot to death outside Canton busi - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

One arrested after 25-year-old shot to death outside Canton business

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
Canton man charged with murder
CANTON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A man was shot to death outside of a convenience store in Canton late Wednesday night.

According to police, the shooting happened around 11:45 p.m. on Hamilton and George Washington outside of a business. 25-year-old Vadil Moore died on scene. 

Police arrested 26-year-old Kentreal Travis for the murder but they are still working to figure out the motive for the shooting.

The suspect and the victim are both from Canton. 

We are working to get more details from police.

