One arrested after 25-year-old shot to death outside Canton business

A man was shot to death outside of a convenience store in Canton late Wednesday night.

According to police, the shooting happened around 11:45 p.m. on Hamilton and George Washington outside of a business. 25-year-old Vadil Moore died on scene.

Police arrested 26-year-old Kentreal Travis for the murder but they are still working to figure out the motive for the shooting.

The suspect and the victim are both from Canton.

