Owner, manager of trailer park charged after interracial family denied housing

A manager and owner of a trailer park in Belden, Mississippi is being charged because they denied housing to an interracial family.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced that it has charged Linda and Gene Baker with violating the Fair Housing Act by refusing to rent a lot to an interracial married couple with two children.

The Bakers own and manage the trailer park.

The Fair Housing Act prohibits housing providers from refusing to rent to someone because of their race.

The charge will be heard by a United States Administrative Law Judge unless any party elects for the case to be heard in federal court.

If the administrative law judge finds after a hearing that discrimination has occurred, he may award damages to the complainants for their loss as a result of the discrimination.

