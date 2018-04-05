Judge Jeff Weill to run for state court of appeals

Hinds Co. Circuit Court Judge announces he will run for state Court of Appeals; Source: Jeff Weill

A Hinds County Circuit Court Judge announced he is going to run for a seat on the state Court of Appeals.

Judge Jeff Weill made the announcement Thursday morning.

The former Jackson City Councilman has been a circuit judge for more than 8 years and had said he would not seek re-election to that post after his current term ends in December.

Mississippi has ten appeals-court judges in five districts, all elected to serve eight-year terms.

"The court of appeals handles 80% of the major felony appeals and so forth and it would be enormously helpful I think to have an experienced circuit court judge who has heard those major felonies on the court of appeals."

Weill plans to challenge current fourth district Judge Joe Lee in the November general election.

