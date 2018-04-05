VIDEO: 'God's Plan' for Jackson's potholes remix goes viral

Jermaine Johnson has been driving with Uber for three years and he has cruised the streets of Jackson for most of his life. Source: WLBT

Going viral for his new remix of Drake's hit single God's Plan, a Jackson Uber driver is hoping to relate and solve an issue that hits home for anyone traveling through the Capital City.

Jermaine Johnson has been driving with Uber for three years and he has cruised the streets of Jackson for most of his life.

He says they've always been a mess, but lately they seem worse than normal. Johnson says, so far, Jackson streets have cost him over $3,000.

"That's including struts, new tires, new ball joints and a whole bunch of just front end work," explained Johnson.

Johnson says dodging and weaving is a headache for everyone, but after dealing with them and listening to the same songs day after day on the radio, they've also become the inspiration for his new video which has gotten over 16,000.

"With us being divided on a lot of things, like the flag and the school system, the one thing we can all relate on around here -- if you drive around the city -- these streets are rough." said Johnson. "You know, we can laugh and create a dialogue about things and about how to improve things then I think that's one positive that I would draw out of this."

Johnson hopes the remix will continue to make others laugh and bring people together, especially during a time when many are divided on various issues.

