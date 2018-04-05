VIDEO: Man pulls truck driver from fiery cab after crash - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

VIDEO: Man pulls truck driver from fiery cab after crash

BROOKHAVEN, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A Wesson truck driver is lucky to be alive after he wrecked his truck Wednesday night near Brookhaven. 

He was pulled from the cab by James Billingsley who just happened to be passing by. 

Billingsley's wife caught the fiery rescue on camera. 

