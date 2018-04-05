MS Supreme Court reverses ruling; says woman has parental rights in same-sex custody battle

The state Supreme Court ruled that according to Mississippi law, an anonymous sperm donor does not possess any parental rights in a child conceived through the use of his sperm. Source: WLBT archives

The Mississippi Supreme Court has issued a ruling in the case of a Rankin County woman seeking parental rights to the child her ex-wife had given birth to while they were married.

The Mississippi Supreme Court reversed the Rankin County Chancery Court's finding that Chris Strickland, of Pearl, was not an equal parent with parental rights. The court ruled that both Strickland and her ex-wife, Kimberly Day, jointly and intentionally agreed to have the child through IVF.

In 2016, Strickland was denied custody of the couple's 5-year-old child in a Rankin County court.

The couple was married in Massachusetts in 2009.

"I have been denied rights to my son that I had with my now ex-wife," said Strickland. "He was born through IVF during our marriage, and I was denied rights to be on his birth certificate to be considered his legal parent."

The couple also adopted a boy who is now 16. Strickland's divorce from Day was finalized in October 2016.

Rankin County Chancery Judge John Grant III granted Strickland visitation and ordered her to pay child support for both children.

In the ruling, the Chancery Court judge said two women are unable to conceive a child together and the child has a natural father somewhere. Day was awarded physical and legal custody of both boys.

The state Supreme Court ruled, however, that according to Mississippi law, an anonymous sperm donor does not possess any parental rights in a child conceived through the use of his sperm.

The case will be remanded to the Rankin County Chancery Court with instructions to determine a custody agreement.

