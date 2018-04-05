Law enforcement and advocates honored during Attorney General's Crime Victims' Rights Week

The Attorney General recognizes the efforts of law enforcement agencies, victims advocates and more during this year's Crime Victims' Rights Week Awards. Source: WLBT

The Attorney General recognized the efforts of law enforcement agencies, victims advocates and more during this year's Crime Victims' Rights Week Awards.

The annual ceremony focuses on the work done on behalf of those who are victims of crimes.

This year, it includes those wearing the badge.

"At that time, it was the deadliest shooting in Mississippi history," said Crime Victims Compensation Division Director Amy Walker introducing law officers during the awards ceremony. "Partnering with them they were able to bring additional man power."

The Mississippi Highway Patrol, Department of Public Safety and the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department were honored by Attorney General Jim Hood for their response to the May 2017 shooting rampage that killed eight people, including a Lincoln County deputy.

The men and women who spent hours searching for the suspect, investigating the three crime scenes and aiding the victims earned them recognition during the ceremony.

"There are no words to describe it. It's an overwhelming feeling for me," said Victim Assistance Coordinator Jonita Robinson with the Lincoln County District Attorney's Office.

She is talking about her work with the families she meets immediately after a violent and criminal event have happened in their lives.

Robinson was among the honorees during the ceremony.

The agency's job is to help victims cope, get mental help and rebuild their lives.

In the case of multiple shootings, like in Lincoln County, the organization also makes sure the victims' homes are cleaned.

"I don't take pride in it for me," said Robinson. "It's for them and I take care of them and I love taking care of them and I love them and I nurture them and I stay in touch with many of them."

Hood said these awards are a thank you to law enforcement and other agencies who go the extra mile to help victims and each other.

MHP and MBI aided Lincoln County deputies who were trying to investigate a case involving one of their own.

"The situation with Lincoln County, where a deputy had died, it just devastates the other officers and trying to think through it and do your job is really tough," said Hood. "So it means so much to have that cooperative agency to come in and help."

In 2017, the Attorney General's Victim Compensation Fund paid $2.8 million to 969 victims of crime.

