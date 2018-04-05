Jackson woman sentenced to life in prison in shooting death of boyfriend

Angelia Byrd was convicted of first degree murder by a Hinds County jury. Source: District Attorney's office

A Jackson woman was sentenced to life in prison in the shooting death of her live in boyfriend.

Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith announced on Thursday, March 29, that Angelia Byrd was convicted of first degree murder by a Hinds County jury in the shooting death of her live in boyfriend, Aaron Harper.

On April 8, 2014, JPD officers were dispatched to a home on Libby Lane, where the caller informed dispatch that she had shot her boyfriend six times.

Once officers arrived on scene, they were approached by Angelia Byrd. She told officers that she had shot her boyfriend. She provided officers with the weapon she used.

Officers went into the home and found Aaron Harper’s lifeless body in a bedroom.

“This office is committed to working hard to secure convictions and to bringing justice and peace to victims’ families," said DA Smith. "The gratitude displayed by the family of Aaron Harper made this conviction especially meaningful”.

