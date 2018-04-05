Mississippi's U.S. Senate race continues to shape up as qualifying deadline approaches

Kiara Holm was kidnapped and assaulted last June by a man she met on an anonymous dating app.More >>
Kiara Holm was kidnapped and assaulted last June by a man she met on an anonymous dating app.More >>
The classic battle between bobcat and rattlesnake took place in Scottsdale, AZ.More >>
The classic battle between bobcat and rattlesnake took place in Scottsdale, AZ.More >>
Train cars containing millions of pounds of human poo have sat in an Alabama railyard since February.More >>
Train cars containing millions of pounds of human poo have sat in an Alabama railyard since February.More >>
Three juveniles are dead in Irmo following a crash that started as a traffic stop for speeding with a stolen car, according to the Irmo Police Department.More >>
Three juveniles are dead in Irmo following a crash that started as a traffic stop for speeding with a stolen car, according to the Irmo Police Department.More >>
As the fallout from the Facebook, Cambridge Analytica scandal continues, many Americans are searching for clues on how much information Facebook has on them and may have shared.More >>
As the fallout from the Facebook, Cambridge Analytica scandal continues, many Americans are searching for clues on how much information Facebook has on them and may have shared.More >>
National guard contingents in U.S. states bordering Mexico say they are waiting for guidance from Washington to determine what they will do following President Donald Trump's proclamation directing deployment to...More >>
National guard contingents in U.S. states bordering Mexico say they are waiting for guidance from Washington to determine what they will do following President Donald Trump's proclamation directing deployment to fight illegal immigration.More >>
If you haven't decided what your political likeness is yet, look no further than your Facebook settings.More >>
If you haven't decided what your political likeness is yet, look no further than your Facebook settings.More >>
A dream comes true during Round 1 of The Masters. Lifelong golf fan and Columbia native Shane Caldwell met his favorite pro golfer, Tiger Woods.More >>
A dream comes true during Round 1 of The Masters. Lifelong golf fan and Columbia native Shane Caldwell met his favorite pro golfer, Tiger Woods.More >>
Police are investigating reports of "zombie-like" raccoons in Ohio.More >>
Police are investigating reports of "zombie-like" raccoons in Ohio.More >>
Former teacher Tad Cummins is expected to enter a guilty plea after running away with a student last year.More >>
Former teacher Tad Cummins is expected to enter a guilty plea after running away with a student last year.More >>