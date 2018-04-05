West Point police officer arrested for embezzlement

A Clay County grand jury indicted the 41-year-old on one count of embezzlement. Source: State Attorney General's Office

A West Point police officer has surrendered to authorities.

Shaun T. Keller was indicted for stealing nearly $4,000 from his own police department, according to State Attorney General Jim Hood.

A Clay County grand jury indicted the 41-year-old on one count of embezzlement for taking $3,904 in funds that were being held in evidence or for potential forfeiture by the West Point Police Department.

Keller was booked into the Clay County jail Thursday afternoon. His bond was set at $10,000.

If he's convicted, Keller faces up to 20 years in prison and $5,000 in fines.

