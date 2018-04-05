West Point police officer arrested for embezzlement

LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
As the fallout from the Facebook, Cambridge Analytica scandal continues, many Americans are searching for clues on how much information Facebook has on them and may have shared.More >>
As the fallout from the Facebook, Cambridge Analytica scandal continues, many Americans are searching for clues on how much information Facebook has on them and may have shared.More >>
If you haven't decided what your political likeness is yet, look no further than your Facebook settings.More >>
If you haven't decided what your political likeness is yet, look no further than your Facebook settings.More >>
Three juveniles are dead in Irmo following a crash that started as a traffic stop for speeding with a stolen car, according to the Irmo Police Department.More >>
Three juveniles are dead in Irmo following a crash that started as a traffic stop for speeding with a stolen car, according to the Irmo Police Department.More >>
Atlanta police said on Twitter that the body of CDC employee Timothy Cunningham had been discovered Tuesday.More >>
Atlanta police said on Twitter that the body of CDC employee Timothy Cunningham had been discovered Tuesday.More >>
The classic battle between bobcat and rattlesnake took place in Scottsdale, AZ.More >>
The classic battle between bobcat and rattlesnake took place in Scottsdale, AZ.More >>
She's baaaaaaaack. Months after WBTV reporter Kristen Hampton went viral on Facebook for product testing the "3 Second Brow," she's back checking out a whole new beauty product.More >>
She's baaaaaaaack. Months after WBTV reporter Kristen Hampton went viral on Facebook for product testing the "3 Second Brow," she's back checking out a whole new beauty product.More >>