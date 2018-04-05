Man arrested in Brandon business burglary

On April 1, 2018, a business burglary occurred at the 5 Minute Express Car Wash located on Highway 18 in Brandon. Video surveillance footage showed a white Pontiac Bonneville drove around the business three times prior to the actual burglary.

A subject then approached on foot and lifted a water drainage grate, and crawled into the business. He then lifted an interior grate and went to the office and took an undisclosed amount of money.

The subject in question is wearing a blue and gray hoodie, faded camouflage pants, tan gloves and black and green Nike shoes. The subject is then seen exiting the scene the same way he entered and ran back towards his vehicle, which was, parked near an adjacent apartment complex.

The suspect’s vehicle, a white 1998 Pontiac Bonneville was found to belong to a Walter Lee Wells Jr., an employee of the business.

A search warrant was conducted at Mr. Wells residence at 5358 Williams Drive, Jackson, MS 39209. The search warrant produced the blue and gray hoodie, faded camouflage pants as well as the black and green Nike shoes. Once at the Brandon Police Department, after being advised of his rights, Mr. Wells confessed to the crime of Business Burglary.

Wells is being held in the Rankin County Jail on a $10,000.00 bond.

