Mississippi Department of Revenue's new system speeding up car registration

Concerns were raised recently about the wait time fior receiving those titles, with some saying it's taking months. Source: WLBT

Getting a new car can be a hassle and registering the vehicle can also be another hoop to jump through. For some, going through the Department of Revenue for the car title can be a trying experience.

Concerns were raised recently about the wait time for receiving those titles, with some saying it's taking months.

The Mississippi Department of Revenue moved over to a new system to register for vehicle titles last fall. During that time, the department was driving around the state from county to county training state officials.

The old system to register for car titles had not been updated since the 1980's. This new one is a little more up-to-date.

Katie Lawson, who works in the communications department for the department of revenue, was the person who drove and led the training. She also was the person who understand the wait earlier in the year, but now has caught up on the work.

"We launched a new system last fall for motor vehicle services in Mississippi and that basically includes all title and registration information," said Lawson. "We did do training across the whole state which kind of put us behind for the month of January for issuing titles and we were able to get caught up by the end of February. Now we're issuing titles within three weeks of receipt of information from any of our third parties."

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.