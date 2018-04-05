3 Ole Miss and Mississippi State renew baseball rivalry

More than a few eyes will be on the new Dudy Noble Field this weekend. Ole Miss is coming to town to face Mississippi State.

You have teams on opposite ends of success. The Rebels are 26 - 4, number 3 in the nation and lead the SEC West. The Bulldogs are at .500 and in the division cellar.

Here's both skippers of Egg Bowl baseball before tomorrow's opener.

Mike Bianco (Ole Miss)

"They wear maroon and we wear red and blue. I've always said it doesn't matter what you play. If it's checkers, you could sell out a stadium, our fans want to win and their fans want to win. So 100%, there's a rivalry in baseball."

Gary Henderson (Mississippi State)

"Well at this point you certainly hope that we continue to get better and we play better as the season progresses. There's an obvious similarity: They played a bunch of freshmen last year, we're doing that this year. Sometimes the early part of that can be tough."

#3 Ole Miss and Mississippi State will begin their series Friday in Starkville.

#3 Ole Miss (26-4 overall, 6-3 SEC) at Mississippi State (15-15 overall, 2-7 SEC)

All games streamed on ESPN3.com

Game 1: Friday 6:30pm

- Brady Feigl vs. Konnor Pilkington

Game 2: Saturday 2:00pm (ESPN3.com)

- Ryan Rolison vs. Ethan Small

Game 3: Sunday 1:00pm (ESPN3.com)

- James McArthur vs. Jacob Billingsley



