Alcorn State and Jackson State split softball doubleheader

We had Soul Bowl softball Thursday afternoon. Alcorn State is in the hunt for the SWAC East title while Jackson State is playing spoiler.
The Lady Braves dominated Game 1, winning 18-5. The Lady Tigers salvaged a split with a 6-5 victory in Game 2.
These rivals finish the series Friday at 12:00pm.
