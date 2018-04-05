M-Braves blank Tennessee in 2018 opener

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Three was the magic number Thursday night in the Mississippi Braves season opener.
2017 1st round pick Kyle Wright struck out 3 in 3.2 scoreless innings. The M-Braves scored 3 runs in the 6th to beat the Tennessee Smokies 3-0.
Game 2 is Friday night at 7:00pm at Trustmark Park.
Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.
IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
WLBT
(601) 948-3333EEO Report Closed Captioning
WDBD
(601) 948-3731EEO Report Closed Captioning
715 South Jefferson Street
Jackson, MS 39201
(601)948-3333
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.