M-Braves blank Tennessee in 2018 opener

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Three was the magic number Thursday night in the Mississippi Braves season opener.

2017 1st round pick Kyle Wright struck out 3 in 3.2 scoreless innings. The M-Braves scored 3 runs in the 6th to beat the Tennessee Smokies 3-0.

Game 2 is Friday night at 7:00pm at Trustmark Park.

