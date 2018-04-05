M-Braves blank Tennessee in 2018 opener

Three was the magic number Thursday night in the Mississippi Braves season opener.

2017 1st round pick Kyle Wright struck out 3 in 3.2 scoreless innings. The M-Braves scored 3 runs in the 6th to beat the Tennessee Smokies 3-0.

Game 2 is Friday night at 7:00pm at Trustmark Park.

