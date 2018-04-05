State Supreme Court rules in same sex marriage custody case

The Mississippi Supreme Court issued a decision Thursday giving a woman parental rights to a 6-year-old boy born to her ex-wife

"I am so excited I am on cloud 9," said Christina Strickland. "Not having legal rights to your child, that's the hardest part."



During their marriage, Strickland and her ex-wife Kimberly Day decided to have a child through artificial insemination using sperm from an anonymous donor.

According to justices the lower court could not strip Strickland of her parental rights or keep her name off the child's birth certificate.



Parental rights and custody became an issue when the couple divorced in 2016. According to court documents, Day decided that she no longer wanted Strickland to see her son.

Strickland took her case to the Rankin County Chancery Court. The lower court gave the anonymous sperm donor parental rights instead.



However, the court did find that Strickland had a legal responsibility to take on the functions of a parent.



Arguments were heard and today the State Supreme Court held that under Mississippi law, an anonymous sperm donor cannot have parental rights.



It also found that there was ample evidence that the then-married couple jointly and intentionally agreed to have the child thru invitro fertilization.



"You know MS is a tough one. You know they are conservative and you have your bible belt area here. And you know when something like this happens its a win for us all," Strickland said.



"I am thrilled and I am so proud of our justices of the Mississippi Supreme Court," said attorney Diane Ellis.

