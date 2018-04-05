State Supreme Court rules in same sex marriage custody case - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

State Supreme Court rules in same sex marriage custody case

Posted by Amber Gerard, Multi-Media Journalist
Connect
The Mississippi Supreme Court issued a decision Thursday giving a woman parental rights to a 6-year-old boy born to her ex-wife; Source: WLBT The Mississippi Supreme Court issued a decision Thursday giving a woman parental rights to a 6-year-old boy born to her ex-wife; Source: WLBT
The Mississippi Supreme Court issued a decision Thursday giving a woman parental rights to a 6-year-old boy born to her ex-wife; Source: WLBT The Mississippi Supreme Court issued a decision Thursday giving a woman parental rights to a 6-year-old boy born to her ex-wife; Source: WLBT
The Mississippi Supreme Court issued a decision Thursday giving a woman parental rights to a 6-year-old boy born to her ex-wife; Source: WLBT The Mississippi Supreme Court issued a decision Thursday giving a woman parental rights to a 6-year-old boy born to her ex-wife; Source: WLBT
The Mississippi Supreme Court issued a decision Thursday giving a woman parental rights to a 6-year-old boy born to her ex-wife; Source: Chris Strickland The Mississippi Supreme Court issued a decision Thursday giving a woman parental rights to a 6-year-old boy born to her ex-wife; Source: Chris Strickland
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The Mississippi Supreme Court issued a decision Thursday giving a woman parental rights to a 6-year-old boy born to her ex-wife

"I am so excited I am on cloud 9," said Christina Strickland. "Not having legal rights to your child, that's the hardest part." 

During their marriage, Strickland and her ex-wife Kimberly Day decided to have a child through artificial insemination using sperm from an anonymous donor.

According to justices the lower court could not strip Strickland of her parental rights or keep her name off the child's birth certificate.

Parental rights and custody became an issue when the couple divorced in 2016. According to court documents, Day decided that she no longer wanted Strickland to see her son.

Strickland took her case to the Rankin County Chancery Court. The lower court gave the anonymous sperm donor parental rights instead.

"Not having legal rights to your child, that's the hardest part," said Strickland.

However, the court did find that Strickland had a legal responsibility to take on the functions of a parent.

Arguments were heard and today the State Supreme Court held that under Mississippi law, an anonymous sperm donor cannot have parental rights.

It also found that there was ample evidence that the then-married couple jointly and intentionally agreed to have the child thru invitro fertilization.

"You know MS is a tough one. You know they are conservative and you have your bible belt area here. And you know when something like this happens its a win for us all," Strickland said.

"I am thrilled and I am so proud of our justices of the Mississippi Supreme Court," said attorney Diane Ellis.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    More >>

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    More >>

  • Teenagers in love found slain at bottom of old mine shaft

    Teenagers in love found slain at bottom of old mine shaft

    Friday, April 6 2018 2:40 AM EDT2018-04-06 06:40:10 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 9:18 AM EDT2018-04-06 13:18:04 GMT
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

    More >>

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

    More >>

  • Bald eagle lands on MLB player; he stays cool

    Bald eagle lands on MLB player; he stays cool

    Friday, April 6 2018 8:01 AM EDT2018-04-06 12:01:27 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 8:27 AM EDT2018-04-06 12:27:42 GMT
    (Source: @Mariners/Twitter)(Source: @Mariners/Twitter)

    The Seattle Times said the eagle probably confused the tall Canadian, whose nickname is Big Maple, for an actual big maple tree.

    More >>

    The Seattle Times said the eagle probably confused the tall Canadian, whose nickname is Big Maple, for an actual big maple tree.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly