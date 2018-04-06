Police investigating armed robbery at Jackson business - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Police investigating armed robbery at Jackson business

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Jackson police is investigating a business robbery at Easy Money on Ellis Avenue.

According to initial reports, two armed men in dark clothes came into the store demanding money.

No injuries were reported.

