U.S. Marshals searching for Jackson man wanted for auto-burglary

Posted by ShaCamree Gowdy, Digital Content Producer
Reginald "Reggie" Maurice Robinson. Source: MPD Reginald "Reggie" Maurice Robinson. Source: MPD
MADISON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force is searching for a 21-year-old Jackson man who is wanted in connection with multiple auto-burglary cases.

21-year-old Reginald "Reggie" Robinson was recently released from prison for armed robbery and is now wanted by Madison County authorities. 

He has active warrants with the Madison County Police Department for auto-burglary and with the Madison Co. Sheriff's Office for both auto-burglary and trafficking stolen firearms.

If you have information regarding Robinson's whereabouts please call CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case would be eligible for a reward of up to $2,500.

