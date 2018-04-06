U.S. Marshals searching for Jackson man wanted for auto-burglary

The U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force is searching for a 21-year-old Jackson man who is wanted in connection with multiple auto-burglary cases.

21-year-old Reginald "Reggie" Robinson was recently released from prison for armed robbery and is now wanted by Madison County authorities.

He has active warrants with the Madison County Police Department for auto-burglary and with the Madison Co. Sheriff's Office for both auto-burglary and trafficking stolen firearms.

If you have information regarding Robinson's whereabouts please call CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online.

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case would be eligible for a reward of up to $2,500.

