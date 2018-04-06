Utica woman arrested, charged for delivering weed to inmates

Keiana Watts has been charged with possession of marijuana. Source: Hinds Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Hinds County Sheriff’s narcotics investigators found marijuana in a package that was brought in for inmates on Thursday.

22-year-old Keiana Watts from Utica was arrested at the downtown Jackson Detention Center and charged with a possession of marijuana felony.

“Bringing contraband to a jail will most-likely land you behind bars," said Major Pete Luke. "We feel certain more arrests are coming in this case."

Watts was being held at the Raymond Detention Center.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.