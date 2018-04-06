Toddler's cancer in remission after treatment at St. Jude

The parents of 3-year-old Saniya couldn't be more thankful. Source: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

The St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis never charges families a dime to treat children with cancer and other chronic illnesses.

In May of last year, when Saniya was age two, her parents thought she had a popped blood vessel in her eye. It turned out to be retinoblastoma, a cancer that's found in fewer than 300 U.S. kids each year.

Her eye was removed at the hospital and she received six rounds of chemotherapy.

Her mother Samantha says the journey has been emotionally tough, but St. Jude has made all the difference.

"I really was thankful that she was able to get cured without us having to come out of the pocket. It is a blessing. It gave us hope and faith to keep on going and never give up," she says.

Saniya's cancer is now in remission.

