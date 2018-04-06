MBI investigating after man dies in police custody

MBI is investigating after a man died in the custody of Jackson police.

Thursday just after 11:00 p.m., police responded to the America’s Best Inn on US Highway 80 West, regarding a disturbance.

Once officers arrived, they learned that a man had assaulted a woman in the parking lot. Police said the suspect complied with police and was taken into custody with no incident.

Shortly after he was taken into custody, an officer noticed the man having complications and they called an ambulance to help.

American Medical Response told officers that the man died. According to the Hinds County Coroner, it looks like the suspect's death was medically related and is being ruled a natural death.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the actual cause.

Since the man died in police custody, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations was requested and is conducting a death investigation.

The identity of the man is not yet being released.

