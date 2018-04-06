Man shot and killed on Keener Avenue - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Man shot and killed on Keener Avenue

Posted by Waverly McCarthy, Digital Content Producer
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A man was shot and killed on Keener Avenue Friday afternoon.

According to a tweet from JPD, there is no suspect information currently available. 

This is a developing story. We have a crew en route to the scene and we will update this as more information becomes available. 

