Man shot and killed on Keener Avenue Identified

The man shot and killed on Keener Avenue Friday afternoon has been identified as 45-year-old, Ketra Johnson.

Investigators are actively seeking leads but a suspect still has not yet been identified.

Shortly before 3:00 p.m., officers responded to a shots-fired call in the area.

Once they arrived, witnesses directed them to a home on Keener Avenue where they believed the shots had been fired. There, officers found a man dead in the driveway suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Based on witness accounts, the suspect is a dark complexioned black male, approximately 6’2, 180 pounds, wearing a dark colored warm-up type outfit and was on foot.

Anyone with information that can aid police in this investigation is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477). Your information could be worth up to $2,500.

