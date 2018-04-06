Search warrant leads to stolen guns, drugs and electronic equipment

Malik Alexander allegedly pulled a gun from his waistband and pointed it at a Madison police officer. Source: HCSO

One man has been arrested on drug charges, among others, after Hinds County Sheriff’s narcotics officers assisted Madison police investigators with a search warrant on Catalina Drive in Jackson Thursday.

Officers discovered stolen guns, electronic equipment, marijuana and ecstasy.

Once inside the home, suspect Malik Alexander allegedly pulled a gun from his waistband and pointed it at a Madison police officer. The Madison police officer fired one shot at the suspect, missing him.

He was taken in to custody without injuries.

The officer was not injured.

Alexander was taken in to custody and has been charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of ecstasy with intent and trafficking stolen firearms.

He is being held at the Raymond Detention Center.

