Record tourism brings billions and new jobs to the state

By Roslyn Anderson, Reporter
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Good news from the state's tourism industry. Record numbers are visiting our state.

People from around the world and across the country are being lured to the Magnolia State, spending billions of dollars for the true southern experience.

From beaches on the coast to the Capital City, the Mississippi Delta and beyond, 23.15 million people visited the state last year.

That's up from 23 million in 2016.

According to Visit Mississippi, one year later, tourists spent  $6.34 billion dollars, contributing $400 million dollars to the general fund.

It is the second highest amount on record.

"We've had a nice increase for the last three years. Many things contribute to that," said Visit Mississippi Director of Tourism Craig Ray. "Last year was our bicentennial year. We also had several museums that were opening up and also our 10th anniversary of our Mississippi Blues Trail."

Ray traveled to the Grammy Museum in Clarksdale Friday.

In the two years since its opening, 50,000 people from 29 countries and across the U.S. have toured.

Events like the St. Paddy's Day Parade, Crusin' the Coast and the Mighty Mississippi Music Festival in Greenville were key destinations.

Out of state visitors spent an estimated $4.9 billion.

"Our international numbers were up this past year as well. They're up 1.7 percent which is over 150,000 in increases and also the united states was down 4 percent," added Ray. "So it's great to see our international travelers still coming to the United States choosing the south, choosing Mississippi".

Travel and tourism are the state's fourth largest employer, creating over 124,680 jobs for Mississippians.

$3 billion were generated in labor income.

