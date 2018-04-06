Mississippi State's Nick Weatherspoon testing NBA waters

A second Mississippi State Bulldog will test the NBA Draft waters this offseason.

Nick Weatherspoon announced that he is declaring but will not hire an agent. That leaves the door open for the SEC All-Freshman selection to return to Starkville.

Talked it over and decided to enter my name in the 2018 NBA Draft No agent excited for the opportunity ????#GodsPlan???? #Hailstate ... pic.twitter.com/StsfyhuSX1 — 0?? (@Nick_Gotti0) April 6, 2018

Weatherspoon was 3rd on the team in scoring at 10.8 points per game. The Velma Jackson alum did a lot of little things as MSU made a run to Madison Square Garden.

Nick joins Lamar Peters as Bulldogs declaring for the 2018 NBA Draft but not hiring agents.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.