Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs is asking for a one-cent sales tax increase for a 10-year capital improvement plan

Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs is asking for a one-cent sales tax increase to improve everything from infrastructure to public safety, but the state legislature will have to give the green light to the city before residents are asked to vote on the hike.

“We will be able to do something we would have never been able to do at a cost of one penny,” said Mayor Flaggs.

Flaggs is proposing a one-cent sales tax hike on tangible personal property.

“One penny will get us $55 million if you take it on items that are not considered food, restaurants, and hotels," added Flaggs.

The money generated will go toward a 10-year capital improvement plan to rebuild the River City. The list of improvements would include upgrading the riverfront, repairing crumbling roads, bridges and the aging water treatment plant; as far as public safety, expanding and improving technology at the police department. Also, building a new fire station.

“Yes, this bond money will help us with buying new equipment and it will help us to do our job,” said Police Chief Milton Moore.

Flaggs points out Vicksburg must get the green light from the state before the city can hold a referendum on this tax increase. The mayor has sent a letter to Governor Phil Bryant about the proposed plan.

“Put it in a special session. If not, put it in the regular session to address this to allow Vicksburg to generate funds by innovative means, so we can meet the challenges and needs of Vicksburg,” said Mayor Flaggs.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.