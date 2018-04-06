Jackson State routs Alabama A&M 13-2 to remain atop SWAC

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Jackson State's offense fueled the way Friday afternoon. Robert Perteet hit a three-run homer, Jesus Santana had a walkoff blast as the Tigers beat Alabama A&M 13-2.
JSU improves to 10-3 in SWAC play, remaining atop the East Division.
Hand shakes and high fives! Tigers win 13-2. Galatas with the win. Tirado with the save.— JSU Tigers Baseball (@JSUTigersBBall) April 6, 2018
Game 2 of the series is scheduled for Saturday at 2:00pm.
Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.
IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
WLBT
(601) 948-3333EEO Report Closed Captioning
WDBD
(601) 948-3731EEO Report Closed Captioning
715 South Jefferson Street
Jackson, MS 39201
(601)948-3333
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.