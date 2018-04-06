Jackson State routs Alabama A&M 13-2 to remain atop SWAC - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Jackson State routs Alabama A&M 13-2 to remain atop SWAC

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Connect
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Jackson State's offense fueled the way Friday afternoon. Robert Perteet hit a three-run homer, Jesus Santana had a walkoff blast as the Tigers beat Alabama A&M 13-2.

JSU improves to 10-3 in SWAC play, remaining atop the East Division. 

Game 2 of the series is scheduled for Saturday at 2:00pm.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly