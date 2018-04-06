M-Braves and Tennessee suspended Friday thanks to weather

Press Release from the Mississippi Braves

Friday evening's contest between the Mississippi Braves and the Tennessee Smokies has been suspended due to inclement weather. The Smokies led the Braves 5-1 with two outs in the top of the third inning when heavy rains and severe weather struck Trustmark Park. The resumption of Friday's game will be played as part one of a doubleheader on Saturday at Trustmark Park. The first pitch of game one is scheduled for 5:00 pm with gates opening at 4:00 pm.



Game one will be played through nine innings, while game two will be played as a seven-inning contest 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first.



Fans with tickets to Friday's game will be allowed to exchange their tickets for tickets to any of the M-Braves remaining regular-season home games, with the exception of the July 4 contest.



Saturday is the first Trustmark Super Sensational Saturday with post-game fireworks and $10,000 dash for cash. Also, win a Disney vacation courtesy of Mcgehee Cruise and Vacation and Parents & Kids Magazine. The homestand with the Smokies will continue through Monday at Trustmark Park.

