Over 2,000 Entergy customers without power - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Over 2,000 Entergy customers without power

Posted by Waverly McCarthy, Digital Content Producer
Several outages have been reported across the area.
CENTRAL MISSISSIPPI (Mississippi News Now) -

Due to thunderstorms and high winds several Entergy customers are without power right now. 

OUTAGE NUMBERS

Hinds County - 1,143

Rankin County - 9

Madison County - 366

Copiah County - 136

Simpson County - 7

Warren County - 621

Yazoo County - 9

Entergy has 2,323 customers without power at the moment

