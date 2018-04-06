Over 2,000 Entergy customers without power - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Over 2,000 Entergy customers without power

CENTRAL MISSISSIPPI (Mississippi News Now) -

Due to thunderstorms and high winds several Entergy customers are without power right now. 

OUTAGE NUMBERS

Hinds County - 1,143

Rankin County - 9

Madison County - 366

Copiah County - 136

Simpson County - 7

Warren County - 621

Yazoo County - 9

Entergy has 2,323 customers without power at the moment

