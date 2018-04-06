Severe thunderstorms and high winds cause damage across central Mississippi

LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.More >>
Hanane Mouhib has been charged with murdering her 7-year-old son in a situation described as a stabbing that caused "his head to become disengaged from his body."More >>
A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.More >>
A Saluda County deputy has died in the line of duty after an overnight chase, according to the Saluda County Sheriff's Office.More >>
Cota Samuel, 2, was the first to wake when the family's home caught fire Thursday morningMore >>
She's baaaaaaaack. Months after WBTV reporter Kristen Hampton went viral on Facebook for product testing the "3 Second Brow," she's back checking out a whole new beauty product.More >>
