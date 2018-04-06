Severe thunderstorms and high winds cause damage across central Mississippi

Severe thunderstorms and high winds have caused a bit of damage around the area.

There has been damage reported on Haynes Chapel Road in Rankin County. According to the Rankin County EOC, there are limbs and a power line down. No houses have be impacted at this time, from what they can tell.

Flash flooding has been a concern near Vicksburg. According to the city, a number of streets and roads in Vicksburg are flooded. They are urging residents to stay home. If you encounter flood waters, turn around, don't drown.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace says there are about a dozen trees down throughout the county. One tree hit a home in the Openwood Plantation Subdivision off Oak Ridge Road, north of the city.

No injuries have been reported, but there has been some structural damage.

Several homes are without power.

Warren County officials are working a mudslide on Highway 61 north, north of Vicksburg.

Hail has been reported near Crystal Springs.

