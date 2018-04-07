#3 Ole Miss and Mississippi State split Saturday doubleheader - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

#3 Ole Miss and Mississippi State split Saturday doubleheader

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
#3 Ole Miss and Mississippi State played two on a chilly Saturday in Starkville. The Bulldog offense dominated Game 1. MSU scored 8 runs in the 3rd en route to a 13-3 victory.

Tanner Allen had 4 RBI, including a 3-run double in the 3rd. Josh Hatcher had 3 RBI. Nick Fortes hit a 2-run homer to give the Rebels an early lead.

Konnor Pilkington struck out 7 in 7 innings to record his 2nd win of the season.

The Rebels responded in Game 2. Ole Miss scored 2 in the 2nd, 4th, & 5th innings. Ryan Rolison struck out 9 in 7 innings as the Rebels won 6-1.

The series finale is set for Sunday at 1:00pm. The matchup can be seen online at ESPN3.com.

