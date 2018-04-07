3 Ole Miss and Mississippi State split Saturday doubleheader

#3 Ole Miss and Mississippi State played two on a chilly Saturday in Starkville. The Bulldog offense dominated Game 1. MSU scored 8 runs in the 3rd en route to a 13-3 victory.
Tanner Allen had 4 RBI, including a 3-run double in the 3rd. Josh Hatcher had 3 RBI. Nick Fortes hit a 2-run homer to give the Rebels an early lead.
Jake Mangum smacks RBI double then things got weird.— Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) April 7, 2018
Bases loaded, Tanner Allen elevator ball falls fair, three runs score.
Mississippi State scores EIGHT runs in the 3rd, Bulldogs lead #3 Ole Miss 10-2 pic.twitter.com/dkc31OUhKJ
Konnor Pilkington struck out 7 in 7 innings to record his 2nd win of the season.
The Rebels responded in Game 2. Ole Miss scored 2 in the 2nd, 4th, & 5th innings. Ryan Rolison struck out 9 in 7 innings as the Rebels won 6-1.
Oley making things happen out here! #DubMachine— Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) April 7, 2018
?? https://t.co/4KysUJzAMG @ROlenek #RebsBSB #HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/wG6DNy3ATF
The series finale is set for Sunday at 1:00pm. The matchup can be seen online at ESPN3.com.
