#3 Ole Miss/Mississippi State doubleheader in progress

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
#3 Ole Miss and Mississippi State are playing two on a chilly Saturday in Starkville. The Bulldog offense dominated Game 1. MSU scored 8 runs in the 3rd en route to a 13-3 victory.

Tanner Allen had 4 RBI, including a 3-run double in the 3rd. Josh Hatcher had 3 RBI. Nick Fortes hit a 2-run homer to give the Rebels an early lead.

Konnor Pilkington struck out 7 in 7 innings to record his 2nd win of the season.

Game 2 will start around 3:40pm. MSU football coach Joe Moorhead will throw out the first pitch.

