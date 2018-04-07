3 Ole Miss/Mississippi State doubleheader in progress

#3 Ole Miss and Mississippi State are playing two on a chilly Saturday in Starkville. The Bulldog offense dominated Game 1. MSU scored 8 runs in the 3rd en route to a 13-3 victory.

Tanner Allen had 4 RBI, including a 3-run double in the 3rd. Josh Hatcher had 3 RBI. Nick Fortes hit a 2-run homer to give the Rebels an early lead.

Jake Mangum smacks RBI double then things got weird.



Bases loaded, Tanner Allen elevator ball falls fair, three runs score.



Mississippi State scores EIGHT runs in the 3rd, Bulldogs lead #3 Ole Miss 10-2 pic.twitter.com/dkc31OUhKJ — Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) April 7, 2018

Konnor Pilkington struck out 7 in 7 innings to record his 2nd win of the season.

Game 2 will start around 3:40pm. MSU football coach Joe Moorhead will throw out the first pitch.

