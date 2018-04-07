Terry home destroyed in overnight fire - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Terry home destroyed in overnight fire

TERRY, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A Terry home has been ruled a total loss following a house fire that happened Friday night during the storms.

The home was unoccupied, but according to a neighbor, the original homeowner was in the process of moving back in.

The owner believes lightning may have been the cause of the fire.

