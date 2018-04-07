Four tornadoes confirmed from Friday night storms

The National Weather Service in Jackson confirmed four tornadoes touched down during the Friday night storms. Three tornadoes happened in Claiborne Co. and one in Rankin Co.

An EF-1 and an EF-0 tornado touched down in southeast Claiborne Co. near highway 547. The EF-0 had maximum winds of 85 mph and the EF-1 with maximum winds of 110 mph.

Another EF-1 with maximum winds of 110 mph also touched down near the Claiborne-Copiah Co. line.

An EF-0 tornado with maximum winds of 85 mph also uprooted large trees and snapped several tree branches in Pelahatchie. It started in a wooded area along Pelahatchie Creek then tracked east southeastward near Haynes Chapel Road before ending near Lake Road. It downed powerlines along the way.

There was no structural damage.

