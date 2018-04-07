2018 Grove Bowl highlights and post-game reaction

All eyes on quarterback Jordan Ta'amu in the 2018 Grove Bowl.

The cold, rainy conditions favored the defense in Ole Miss' spring game.

Kam'ron White intercepting Matt Corral, marking one of two picks Corral threw in the Grove Bowl.

Ta'amu connects with D.K. Metcalf on a 53 yard touchdown pass. Ta'amu and Metcalf would connect again for six more, the second time from three yards out. Metcalf finished with three catches for 64 yards and the two touchdowns.

Ta'amu was 12 of 20 for 190 yards and threw two touchdown passes.

The Blue beat the Red, 27-21.

