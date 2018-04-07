12 Southern Miss splits series with Western Kentucky

Southern Miss took game one Saturday morning 8-2.

A dreary start in game two for Stevie Powers on the mound. Jacob Rhinesmith gets a two-run home run to put the Hilltoppers up 7-0 in the 4th inning.

Golden Eagles trying to get something going in the bottom of the 4th. LeeMarcus Boyd lines one past the shortstop for Southern's second hit of the game.

It's a bases loaded, two outs situation for Matt Wallner. Wallner strikes out by the hand of Ryan Thurston.

Golden Eagles drop game two, 7-1.

Game 3 is set for 1:00 p.m. Sunday.

