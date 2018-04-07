Ridgeland Fine Arts Festival is here

The Ridgeland Fine Arts Festival kicked off today at Colony Park at Renaissance, and it is no surprise why it has been named one of the top 20 events in the southeast for 2018.

"My favorite piece right now would probably be Elvis. Why? Because of it's size and impact," those are the words of Peter Flack. He is originally from Brooklyn, NY, but lives in Smyrna, Georgia.

Flack's work is colorful, fresh and definitely stands out. When asked what his inspiration is, he says: Graffiti.

"The stuff is created at night. The people have a really short time to create it so they just throw themselves into work," he said. "They made it very quickly. And the work really reflects that energy."

Grace Mertins is one of several art students showcasing their work for the first time at the the Ridgeland Arts Festival.

"It's a tight-knit community and they do reach out to the younger artists which is awesome," she said.

Mertins says their group represents a variety of different mediums.

"We have film photography, ink drawing, washes acrylic, abstract paintings."

Susan Clayton makes beautiful sculptures. She says the sculptures are inspired by people that have soulful characters and an important story to tell.

No festival would be a festival without something to eat. LurnyD's Grille was the go-to for their exotic hamburger. Today, special...peanut butter, bacon and a hamburger patty.

Jenny Gunn attended the festival and had the honor to try it today.

"It's good," she says. "Yum."

Last but not least there was amazing music featured there.

If you like Bluegrass, the Delta Mountain Boys are your guys. They performed Saturday and will be at the festival again on Sunday. Based on the responses they got from the crowd, I would say they were definitely a highlight.

