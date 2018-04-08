Some Jackson residents without water during repairs - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Some Jackson residents without water during repairs

JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Some Jackson residents will be without water for several hours.

According to Director of Public Works Robert Miller, there's a crew en route to complete water main repairs from Quinn Street to Fortification Street to Poplar Boulevard.

Miller says it is expected to take about four hours to fix.

