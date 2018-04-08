Madison dog rescued after 6-hour ordeal

After six hours, Madison Police, Madison Firemen, Madison Public Works, Madison Animal Control and the Mannsdale Animal Hospital were able to rescue "Tinkerbell" from a 12-inch storm drain pipe.

Saturday morning, around 10:30, the Madison Police Department and Madison Fire Department responded to Madison Central High School for a blown transformer. While on the scene, a woman, Rebecca Crowder, flagged down an officer to tell him about her dog trapped in a storm drain in the Madison Central parking lot.

A 14-year-old medium sized female canine named “Tinkerbell” became frightened when the transformer blew and she ran into the storm drain. Officers and fire personnel who were on scene attempted for some time to try and retrieve Tinkerbell from the drain but were not able to reach her.

Tinkerbell was approximately 15 feet into a 12-inch storm drain pipe; therefore, Madison Public Works’ employees and Animal Control were called to the scene with special equipment.

Madison Public Works personnel inserted a small camera and piping into the drain while an employee of Mannsdale Animal Hospital monitored her vitals to ensure that she did not go into shock.

After nearly 6 hours, they were able to reach the dog and successfully rescued her with the dog suffering any life-threatening injury.

Through a great team effort by all involved Tinkerbell was able to be reunited with her owners.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.