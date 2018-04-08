Madison dog rescued after 6-hours in storm drain

The 3-year-old remains in the hospital in critical condition. Family members are praying she will survive.More >>
The 3-year-old remains in the hospital in critical condition. Family members are praying she will survive.More >>
During the time the two victims were missing, fliers had been created and were broadcast on television.More >>
During the time the two victims were missing, fliers had been created and were broadcast on television.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
Authorities in East Ridge, Tennessee are searching for a suspect in a double homicide, who's believed to be in the south Mississippi area.More >>
Authorities in East Ridge, Tennessee are searching for a suspect in a double homicide, who's believed to be in the south Mississippi area.More >>
The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.More >>
The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.More >>
The boy’s mother and her boyfriend remain in jail after they were denied bail on murder charges.More >>
The boy’s mother and her boyfriend remain in jail after they were denied bail on murder charges.More >>
An Ada, Oklahoma first grader opened her reader textbook to find an unexpected name written inside: Blake Shelton.More >>
An Ada, Oklahoma first grader opened her reader textbook to find an unexpected name written inside: Blake Shelton.More >>
The 80-year-old comedian faces three counts of aggravated indecent assault, each punishable by up to 10 years in prison.More >>
The 80-year-old comedian faces three counts of aggravated indecent assault, each punishable by up to 10 years in prison.More >>
With school shootings a regular occurrence, educators across the country are learning techniques to help victims survive by stemming blood loss.More >>
With school shootings a regular occurrence, educators across the country are learning techniques to help victims survive by stemming blood loss.More >>
The grandparents of the teen shot and killed after stealing a beer were among dozens of people calling for the store’s closure.More >>
The grandparents of the teen shot and killed after stealing a beer were among dozens of people calling for the store’s closure.More >>