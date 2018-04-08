Jackson Zoo relocation controversy - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Jackson Zoo relocation controversy

Posted by Amber Gerard, Multi-Media Journalist
Connect
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A Jackson city councilman is voicing his concerns about the Jackson Zoo moving.

"When it's in the white neighborhood it's fine but when it becomes a black neighborhood it's got to move," said District Two Councilman Kenneth Stokes. "Now how you going to tell the public that you're going to move the zoo." 

That's what Councilman Kenneth Stokes said referring to the decision made by the Jackson Zoo board to start the zoo's relocation process.

Related Story: Jackson Zoo eyes move to LeFleur's Bluff State Park

If all things go as planned the new location will be LeFleur's Bluff State Park located on 25 acres on the banks of the Pearl River.

"This is over 100 acres of land. One hundred," he said pointing to the zoo.

Originally Zoo Executive Director, Beth Poff wanted to keep the zoo in West Jackson and renovate it; a project that would cost 100 million dollars. But she
failed to raise the money.

"People are coming forward and saying I would help if, the zoo moved or until there was an increase of support," said Poff

Stokes solution?

"I believe that better management. and to make sure we have a company that know how to market an inner-city zoo," said Stokes.

The zoo has seen a dramatic decrease in attendance. That's due to aging infrastructure and blight in the area. So what does Kenneth Stokes have to say?

"Well, people still come to the zoo," he said.

PREVIOUS STORY: VIDEO: Jackson Zoo patrons react to possible relocation

Since the early 20th century the zoo has been located in West Jackson. A neighborhood that has seen better days. Today you can find abandoned homes and businesses. Reminders of what was and could be.

To the Zoo board, the individuals and investors that support the zoo's relocation it's not a matter of perception or assumption it's about an unfortunate reality.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • breaking

    Search continues for TN man wanted for double murder

    Search continues for TN man wanted for double murder

    Monday, April 9 2018 1:58 AM EDT2018-04-09 05:58:13 GMT
    Casey Lawhorn, wanted by East Ridge Police (TN) in connection with double homicide; (Photo Source: WRCB)Casey Lawhorn, wanted by East Ridge Police (TN) in connection with double homicide; (Photo Source: WRCB)

    Authorities in East Ridge, Tennessee are searching for a suspect in a double homicide, who's believed to be in the south Mississippi area.

    More >>

    Authorities in East Ridge, Tennessee are searching for a suspect in a double homicide, who's believed to be in the south Mississippi area.

    More >>

  • Boy, 4, allegedly beaten to death for spilling cereal

    Boy, 4, allegedly beaten to death for spilling cereal

    Sunday, April 8 2018 1:03 AM EDT2018-04-08 05:03:14 GMT
    Sunday, April 8 2018 1:03 AM EDT2018-04-08 05:03:14 GMT
    After they were charged with murder, 4-year-old Tahjir Smith's mother and her boyfriend were denied bail. (Source: Family photo/KYW/CNN)After they were charged with murder, 4-year-old Tahjir Smith's mother and her boyfriend were denied bail. (Source: Family photo/KYW/CNN)

    The boy’s mother and her boyfriend remain in jail after they were denied bail on murder charges.

    More >>

    The boy’s mother and her boyfriend remain in jail after they were denied bail on murder charges.

    More >>

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    More >>

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly