Jackson Zoo relocation controversy

A Jackson city councilman is voicing his concerns about the Jackson Zoo moving.

"When it's in the white neighborhood it's fine but when it becomes a black neighborhood it's got to move," said District Two Councilman Kenneth Stokes. "Now how you going to tell the public that you're going to move the zoo."

That's what Councilman Kenneth Stokes said referring to the decision made by the Jackson Zoo board to start the zoo's relocation process.

If all things go as planned the new location will be LeFleur's Bluff State Park located on 25 acres on the banks of the Pearl River.



"This is over 100 acres of land. One hundred," he said pointing to the zoo.

Originally Zoo Executive Director, Beth Poff wanted to keep the zoo in West Jackson and renovate it; a project that would cost 100 million dollars. But she

failed to raise the money.



"People are coming forward and saying I would help if, the zoo moved or until there was an increase of support," said Poff



Stokes solution?

"I believe that better management. and to make sure we have a company that know how to market an inner-city zoo," said Stokes.



The zoo has seen a dramatic decrease in attendance. That's due to aging infrastructure and blight in the area. So what does Kenneth Stokes have to say?



"Well, people still come to the zoo," he said.

Since the early 20th century the zoo has been located in West Jackson. A neighborhood that has seen better days. Today you can find abandoned homes and businesses. Reminders of what was and could be.



To the Zoo board, the individuals and investors that support the zoo's relocation it's not a matter of perception or assumption it's about an unfortunate reality.

