Tickets SOLD OUT for 2018 St. Jude Dream Home

Thanks to YOU, more children can receive life-saving treatment at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital! The Saint Jude dream home tickets are all sold out!



That's 9 thousand five hundred tickets at one hundred dollars a piece and all that money will help the hospital treat and cure cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

You can tune in Sunday, April 22 on WLBT to see who will be the new proud owner of the beautiful home.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.