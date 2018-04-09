Coming up on WLBT: Man hut for suspected killer

Investigators say a man is wanted for a double homicide in Tennessee but they believe he's in Mississippi. We'll have details when you join us.

Some Jackson residents are waking up under a boil water notice. We'll tell which areas are affected at 5.

A "doggone" good story out of Madison this morning that will put a smile on your face this Monday morning. We'll have details at the top of the hour.

See you in 10.

~Joy