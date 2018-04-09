Man shot after fight in south Jackson

Police are on scene at Woodside Drive in south Jackson where one man was shot.

Jackson police are sorting through some sort of "dispute" where shots were fired.

#JPD is investigating a shooting in the 2900 block of Woodside Dr. Initial reports are of male shot in the hand following an altercation with another male. Injury is non life-threatening. No suspect info currently available. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) April 9, 2018

One man was shot in the hand after he got into a fight with anther man.

The injury is non-life threatening and police say no suspect information is available.

One person is being detained by officers and another is claiming self defense.

We will keep you up to date on this developing story.

