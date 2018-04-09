Man shot after fight in south Jackson - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Man shot after fight in south Jackson

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Police are on scene at Woodside Drive in south Jackson where one man was shot.

Jackson police are sorting through some sort of "dispute" where shots were fired.

One man was shot in the hand after he got into a fight with anther man.

The injury is non-life threatening and police say no suspect information is available.

One person is being detained by officers and another is claiming self defense.

We will keep you up to date on this developing story.

